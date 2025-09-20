Romania has achieved record production of straw cereals and rapeseed in 2025, announces record production of cereals and rapeseed, over 5 million tons more than in 2024



Bucharest, September 20, 2025 – RBJ – Romania has achieved record production of autumn crops this year, announced the Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, on Saturday. According to him, the total harvest of straw cereals (wheat, rye, oats, barley, etc.) and rapeseed is higher by over 5 million (…)