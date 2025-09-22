Interim mayor says Bucharest struggles with heavy traffic as 1.7 mln cars are registered, 300,000 enter daily

Interim mayor says Bucharest struggles with heavy traffic as 1.7 mln cars are registered, 300,000 enter daily. Bucharest’s interim mayor Stelian Bujduveanu has warned that traffic congestion remains the capital’s most pressing problem, with 1.7 million vehicles registered in the city and another 300,000 cars entering daily from surrounding areas, News.ro reported. “Half of Bucharest’s 2.1 million (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]