Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude makes visual arts debut with video installation in Paris

Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude makes visual arts debut with video installation in Paris. Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude, one of Europe’s most acclaimed contemporary directors, has made his debut in the visual arts with the video installation Sleep #2, now on display at The Film Gallery in Paris. The show, running from September 22 to October 4, is supported by the Romanian Cultural (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]