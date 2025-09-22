Alert in schools across the Capital. An anonymous email announces the massacre of several students



Mediafax There was an alert in schools and hospitals in Bucharest and several counties across the country on Monday. An anonymous email sent to the School Inspectorate of Sector 2, then to schools and hospitals nationwide, announces the massacre of several people, including students. Articolul (…)