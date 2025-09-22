 
September 22, 2025

Alert in schools across the Capital. An anonymous email announces the massacre of several students
Alert in schools across the Capital. An anonymous email announces the massacre of several students.

Mediafax There was an alert in schools and hospitals in Bucharest and several counties across the country on Monday. An anonymous email sent to the School Inspectorate of Sector 2, then to schools and hospitals nationwide, announces the massacre of several people, including students. Articolul (…)

Germany's Supermarket Chain Edeka Opens IT Center In Cluj Edeka Group, the largest supermarket chain in Germany, has opened an IT center in Cluj-Napoca, which is it first outside the home country.

One Bookstore Leaves, Another Moves In In Bucharest's Old Town A retail space built on Lipscani Street in Bucharest’s Old Town, whose previous two tenants failed, has now found a new one: a Compas bookstore.

Norofert Sees Profit Up 68% To RON3.2M In H1, 2025 Norofert (NRF.RO), a producer of organic inputs and supplier of biotechnology for agriculture, posted RON19 million revenue in the first half of 2025, slightly lower than in the year-ago period.

Romgaz concludes strategic partnership with Weatherford to digitalize production operations Bucharest, September 22, 2025 – RBJ – SNGN Romgaz SA, the main natural gas producer and supplier in Romania, announces the conclusion of an eight-year contract with Weatherford International, for the implementation of a real-time digital well parameters monitoring system. This initiative marks a (…)

Romgaz Partners Up With Weatherford To Digitalize Production Operations Romgaz, the main natural gas producer and supplier in Romania, on September 22 announced the conclusion of an eight-year contract with Weatherford International for the implementation of a real-time digital well parameters monitoring system.

Antitrust Body Assesses Acquisition Of Waalbron Beheer B.V. And Alewijnse Marine Gala?i By Ink.Fish Keel B.V. Romania's Competition Council is looking into the transaction through which Ink.Fish Keel B.V. intends to acquire Waalbron Beheer B.V. along with its subsidiaries and branches, including Alewijnse Marine Galati SA.

Romanian Supreme Court upholds six-year sentence for Russia-directed Colombian saboteur Murillo Diosa Luis Alfonso, a Colombian man who intended to blow up strategic targets in Romania, was definitively sentenced on Monday, September 22, by the High Court of Cassation and Justice to six years in prison for attempted acts of sabotage. The Supreme Court dismissed the Colombian’s (…)

 


