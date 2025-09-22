Romanian Supreme Court upholds six-year sentence for Russia-directed Colombian saboteur

Romanian Supreme Court upholds six-year sentence for Russia-directed Colombian saboteur. Murillo Diosa Luis Alfonso, a Colombian man who intended to blow up strategic targets in Romania, was definitively sentenced on Monday, September 22, by the High Court of Cassation and Justice to six years in prison for attempted acts of sabotage. The Supreme Court dismissed the Colombian’s (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]