September 23, 2025

Minus 2 degrees Celsius towards the end of the week – radical change in temperature
Sep 23, 2025

Minus 2 degrees Celsius towards the end of the week – radical change in temperature.

Mediafax Romania is preparing for a radical change in temperature towards the end of this week, with minimums that will reach minus 2 degrees Celsius in depressions, where frost will also form, Elena Mateescu announces on Antena 3 CNN. Articolul Minus 2 degrees Celsius towards the end of the (…)

[Read the article in Mediafax]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

