IULIUS Group Continues Reconversion Of Former Oil Terminal Industrial Platform With EUR29M Bioremediation Project. Iulius Group, alongside a multidisciplinary team of environmental experts, set off a bioremediation project targeting a plot of land in the very heart of southeastern city of Constanta, that has been polluted and inactive for more than a decade. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]