Hidroelectrica Kickstarts Selection And Appointment Process For New CEO And CFO

Hidroelectrica Kickstarts Selection And Appointment Process For New CEO And CFO. The Supervisory Board of state-owned Hidroelectrica (stock symbol: H2O), Romania's largest energy producer, decided to launch the selection and appointment process for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the company informed its shareholders and investors (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]