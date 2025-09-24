Romanian entrepreneurs launch e-learning platform, target EUR 500,000 in revenue in first year

Romanian entrepreneurs launch e-learning platform, target EUR 500,000 in revenue in first year. Serial entrepreneur Sergiu Negu?, the co-founder of FintechOS, and entrepreneur Raluca Neagu have launched basetolearn, an e-learning ecosystem focused on providing solutions for professional development. The platform is launched in an educational partnership with the Bucharest International (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]