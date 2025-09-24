Romania drafts law to cap price of bottled water in airports, transport stations

Romania drafts law to cap price of bottled water in airports, transport stations. Romanian lawmakers have introduced a draft bill to cap the retail price of 500ml bottled water at EUR 0.60 in locations where consumers have limited purchasing alternatives, Economica reported on September 23. The proposal, filed in the Senate and signed by a deputy from the Save Romania Union (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]