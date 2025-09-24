The simple motion against the Minister of the Environment, Diana Buzoianu, was rejected



The simple motion against the Minister of the Environment, Diana Buzoianu, was rejected.

Mediafax The simple motion against the Minister of the Environment, Diana Buzoianu, initiated by AUR, was rejected on Wednesday, with 200 votes "against" and 87 "for". Articolul The simple motion against the Minister of the Environment, Diana Buzoianu, was rejected apare prima dat? în Mediafax.