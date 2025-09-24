 
September 24, 2025

Romania’s general prosecutor points to early connections between Russia and Hora?iu Potra, C?lin Georgescu
Sep 24, 2025

Romania’s general prosecutor points to early connections between Russia and Hora?iu Potra, C?lin Georgescu.

Former independent presidential candidate C?lin Georgescu, who came in first place in the 2024 canceled presidential elections, had ties to Moscow through fugitive mercenary Hora?iu Potra, according to Romania’s general prosecutor Alex Floren?a. Connections between the two were established (…)

