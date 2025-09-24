Autovit.ro report: Romania’s hybrid and electric car market grows as buyers become more selective

Autovit.ro report: Romania’s hybrid and electric car market grows as buyers become more selective. Romania’s market for hybrid and electric cars expanded this summer, with listings and total market value rising, though consumer interest showed signs of slowing as buyers became more selective, according to a report published by Autovit.ro, the country’s largest online car sales platform. The (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]