Fall in Bucharest: Festivals and events to check out this season from film and music to photography and more



Fall in Bucharest: Festivals and events to check out this season from film and music to photography and more.

Autumn fills the going-out agenda with numerous events, allowing the public to see the latest productions awarded in Cannes, delve into the world of photography and street art, or explore the richness of chamber music. A selection of what is happening in the city below. Art Safari Until (…)