Digital Education Solution Provider Ascendia Selected For Google’s “Growth Academy: AI For GovTech” Accelerator. Digital education solution provider Ascendia S.A. (ASC.RO), has announced that its educational content authoring platform LIVRESQ was selected for the first EMEA cohort of the international accelerator “Growth Academy: AI for GovTech”, organized by Google. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]