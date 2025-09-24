Former VP Of French Chamber of Commerce In Romania And HR Director Of BRD Adela Jansen Joins Eazy Asiguraris Board Of Directors



Adela Jansen, former vice-president of the French Chamber of Commerce in Romania (CCIFER) and former HR at the Romanian bank with French capital BRD, has the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) to join the board of the insurance company Eazy Asigurari.