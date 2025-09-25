Moldova’s Dulcinella invests EUR 10 million in second sweets factory in Romania

Moldova’s Dulcinella invests EUR 10 million in second sweets factory in Romania. Dulcinella Group, a confectionery brand founded in 2005 in the Republic of Moldova, is investing EUR 10 million in a second production facility in Târgu Neam?, Romania, where it already operates a factory, the company announced. The new plant will be built on the site of the former textile (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]