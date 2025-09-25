Romania's Nuclearelectrica secures EUR 620 mln loans to refurbish and expand Cernavoda nuclear plant

Romania's Nuclearelectrica secures EUR 620 mln loans to refurbish and expand Cernavoda nuclear plant. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) signed two financing agreements worth EUR 620 million with a banking syndicate led by JP Morgan SE for major projects at the Cernavoda nuclear plant, the company announced in a press release. The largest facility, a EUR 540 million (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]