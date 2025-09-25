President Nicu?or Dan urges Moldovan citizens in Romania to vote in key parliamentary elections

President Nicu?or Dan urges Moldovan citizens in Romania to vote in key parliamentary elections. President Nicu?or Dan called on Moldovan citizens living, studying, and working in Romania to cast their ballots in Sunday’s parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova, describing the vote as a decisive moment for the country’s future. In a message on social media, the Romanian leader (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]