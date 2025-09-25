Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Former industrial sites drive major real estate developments in Romania

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Former industrial sites drive major real estate developments in Romania. Romania’s largest ongoing real estate projects are being built on former industrial platforms, with Bucharest leading the way in urban regeneration and other major cities across the country following suit, according to a new report by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. The capital remains the most (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]