Colliers: Romania Road Freight Transport Surges 69% in Past Decade, but Still Lags Behind in Region
Sep 25, 2025
Romania transport and logistics companies in 2023 reported almost 29 billion tons-km transported on roads, 69% more than ten years ago, the fastest growth pace in the EU and more than triple the bloc average, in line with Eurostat data quoted by Colliers.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]