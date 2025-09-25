 
Colliers: Romania Road Freight Transport Surges 69% in Past Decade, but Still Lags Behind in Region
Colliers: Romania Road Freight Transport Surges 69% in Past Decade, but Still Lags Behind in Region.

Romania transport and logistics companies in 2023 reported almost 29 billion tons-km transported on roads, 69% more than ten years ago, the fastest growth pace in the EU and more than triple the bloc average, in line with Eurostat data quoted by Colliers.

