Romania’s UNTOLD festival announces dates for next year’s ONE edition in Cluj-Napoca

Romania’s UNTOLD festival announces dates for next year’s ONE edition in Cluj-Napoca. Romania’s UNTOLD, ranked among the world’s top three music festivals, has announced the dates for its 2026 edition, which will take place August 6–9 in Cluj-Napoca under the new concept UNTOLD ONE. The event will feature global superstars, unique shows created exclusively for the festival, and (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]