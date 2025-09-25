Who are the 15 Romanian companies selected in the BVB Arena hall of fame? Watch the BVB Arena 2025 Gala live on Romania Insider



Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) will announce the 15 finalist companies participating in the BVB Arena 2025 at its annual Awards Gala taking place this evening (Thursday, September 25) at 7:30 PM. The event aims to honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of the 15 finalist companies (…)