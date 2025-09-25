 
Romaniapress.com

September 25, 2025

Who are the 15 Romanian companies selected in the BVB Arena hall of fame? Watch the BVB Arena 2025 Gala live on Romania Insider
Sep 25, 2025

Who are the 15 Romanian companies selected in the BVB Arena hall of fame? Watch the BVB Arena 2025 Gala live on Romania Insider.

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) will announce the 15 finalist companies participating in the BVB Arena 2025 at its annual Awards Gala taking place this evening (Thursday, September 25) at 7:30 PM. The event aims to honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of the 15 finalist companies (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

EBRD Revises Romania's 2025 GDP Growth Forecast Down To 0.9% From 1.6% Previously The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised Romania’s economic growth forecast for 2025 downwards to 0.9%, which is lower by 0.7 percentage points (pp) than its 1.6% projection in May 2025, according to the bank's 'Regional Economic Prospects' report released on Sept 25.

Romanian film review - Bold and Caring: BIEFF 2025 There is so much happening at once in Bucharest these days, it is an embarrassment of riches. The Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) has been screening fiction and documentary features while Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival (BIEFF) showcases experimental cinema, both (…)

Romanian hospital under investigation after six child deaths linked to antibiotic-resistant bacteria Authorities opened an investigation after six children died at the "Sfânta Maria" Pediatric Hospital in Ia?i, eastern Romania, while affected by an antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Nine babies at the hospital were infected with the Serratia Marcescens bacteria, and six deaths were recorded in the (…)

Bra?ov among least affordable cities in Europe for dining out, study shows Bra?ov, a popular mountain city in Romania, is among the least affordable cities in Europe when it comes to dining out relative to wages, though still faring slightly better than Athens, Dubrovnik, or Thessaloniki, according to a new global study ranking 177 cities worldwide by restaurant (…)

Managing Director, Todd Cilano, Leads Landmark Celebration for the Grand Opening of Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest An evening of heritage and hospitality honoured a new era of luxury in Bucharest while unveiling a curated calendar of culinary experiences and cultural events for Autumn-Winter 2025. On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, Managing Director, Todd Cilano and owners Niro Investment Group welcomed (…)

Romania's Antitrust Watchdog Looks Into Acquisition Of FrieslandCampina Romania By Bonafarm Romania's Competition Council is assessing the transaction through which Bonafarm Zrt. intends to take over FrieslandCampina Romania Holding B.V. and, indirectly, FrieslandCampina Romania S.A.

SIGNAL IDUNA Accelerates Digitalization in Romania: Two New Platforms Launched in an Integrated Transformation Project SIGNAL IDUNA continues its digital transformation journey by introducing two essential platforms for its customers: the improved version of the Signal Care Assistant app and the new integrated website, which brings together the company's diverse portfolio of products and services into a single (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |