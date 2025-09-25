Evergent Investments Calls Shareholders To Approve Repurchase Of Up To 43 Million Shares And Share Capital Reduction

Alternative investment fund Evergent Investments (stock symbol: EVER) has called its shareholders for ordinary and extraordinary general meetings on October 29-30, 2025 to vote on approving the buyback operation for up to 43.3 million own shares, the fund announced in a report published at the (…)