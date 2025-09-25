Samsung launches the fifth edition of the national Solve for Tomorrow competition, where young people’s ideas turn technology into solutions for the community



Bucharest, September 25, 2025 – RBJ – Samsung Romania announces the opening of registrations for the 2025 – 2026 edition of the national Solve for Tomorrow competition, dedicated to high school students aged 16 to 19. This year, applications are open from September 25 to November 11 through the (…)