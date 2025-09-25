Agroserv Mariuta Seeks To Raise Up EUR3M From Bucharest Stock Exchange Investors

Agroserv Mariuta Seeks To Raise Up EUR3M From Bucharest Stock Exchange Investors. Agroserv Mariuta S.A. (MILK.RO), a livestock farming and milk processing business, which owns the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, has called an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to discuss a series of financial measures intended to support the company’s development and liquidity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]