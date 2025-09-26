Romania ups 2025 public deficit target to 8.4% of GDP, higher debt service expected

Romania ups 2025 public deficit target to 8.4% of GDP, higher debt service expected. The government of Romania has wrapped up the discussions on the first budget revision this year, which provides for additional allocations of RON 22.8 billion (EUR 4.5 billion) or over 1% of GDP in net terms, and a deficit target of 8.4% of GDP, according to sources consulted by Bursa.ro. The (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]