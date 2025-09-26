 
September 26, 2025

Romania turns from a source to a destination for migrants, most of them nationals returning home
Romania turns from a source to a destination for migrants, most of them nationals returning home.

Romania is gradually changing its migration profile, as for the third consecutive year, the number of those settling in the country is higher than the number of those leaving, according to a Social Monitor infographic. However, two-thirds of those settling in the country are Romanians returning (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BCR And Synerb Launch New Edition Of Marc Impact Program For Startups Developing Sustainable Solutions BCR, BCR Social Finance, and Synerb have opened applications for the second edition of the Marc Impact Program, a regional accelerator supporting impact-driven entrepreneurs and organizations developing sustainable solutions for social and environmental challenges.

Radisson Blu Bucharest Raises the Bar with BREEAM "Excellent" Certification The Radisson Blu Hotel in Bucharest has reached a milestone that places it in rare company, both in Romania and internationally. The landmark five-star property has been awarded the BREEAM In-Use “Excellent” certification for both Asset Performance and Management Performance, becoming the first (…)

EBRD Revises Romania's 2025 GDP Growth Forecast Down To 0.9% From 1.6% Previously The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised Romania’s economic growth forecast for 2025 downwards to 0.9%, which is lower by 0.7 percentage points (pp) than its 1.6% projection in May 2025, according to the bank's 'Regional Economic Prospects' report released on Sept 25.

Romanian film review - Bold and Caring: BIEFF 2025 There is so much happening at once in Bucharest these days, it is an embarrassment of riches. The Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) has been screening fiction and documentary features while Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival (BIEFF) showcases experimental cinema, both (…)

Romanian hospital under investigation after six child deaths linked to antibiotic-resistant bacteria Authorities opened an investigation after six children died at the "Sfânta Maria" Pediatric Hospital in Ia?i, eastern Romania, while affected by an antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Nine babies at the hospital were infected with the Serratia Marcescens bacteria, and six deaths were recorded in the (…)

Bra?ov among least affordable cities in Europe for dining out, study shows Bra?ov, a popular mountain city in Romania, is among the least affordable cities in Europe when it comes to dining out relative to wages, though still faring slightly better than Athens, Dubrovnik, or Thessaloniki, according to a new global study ranking 177 cities worldwide by restaurant (…)

Managing Director, Todd Cilano, Leads Landmark Celebration for the Grand Opening of Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest An evening of heritage and hospitality honoured a new era of luxury in Bucharest while unveiling a curated calendar of culinary experiences and cultural events for Autumn-Winter 2025. On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, Managing Director, Todd Cilano and owners Niro Investment Group welcomed (…)

 


