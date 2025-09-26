Romania turns from a source to a destination for migrants, most of them nationals returning home
Sep 26, 2025
Romania is gradually changing its migration profile, as for the third consecutive year, the number of those settling in the country is higher than the number of those leaving, according to a Social Monitor infographic. However, two-thirds of those settling in the country are Romanians returning (…)
