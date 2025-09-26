One United Properties Buys 1.4-Ha Land Plot for EUR11.4M in Lake Tei Area for New Mixed-Use Development

One United Properties Buys 1.4-Ha Land Plot for EUR11.4M in Lake Tei Area for New Mixed-Use Development. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, has acquired a new 14,295-sqm land plot near Lake Tei, where the company plans to build a new mixed-use development called One Academy Club. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]