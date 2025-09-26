BVB Arena Gala 2025: The 15 Romanian Finalists Of The Bucharest Stock Exchange Program

BVB Arena Gala 2025: The 15 Romanian Finalists Of The Bucharest Stock Exchange Program. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), through the BVB Arena program, at its eighth edition in 2025, acts as a key financing channel for Romanian companies while promoting businesses that contribute to the growth of the local economy, offering them opportunities to expand and gain visibility. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]