BVB Arena Gala 2025: The 15 Romanian Finalists Of The Bucharest Stock Exchange Program
Sep 26, 2025
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), through the BVB Arena program, at its eighth edition in 2025, acts as a key financing channel for Romanian companies while promoting businesses that contribute to the growth of the local economy, offering them opportunities to expand and gain visibility.
