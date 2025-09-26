Romanian hospital under investigation after six child deaths linked to antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Romanian hospital under investigation after six child deaths linked to antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Authorities opened an investigation after six children died at the "Sfânta Maria" Pediatric Hospital in Ia?i, eastern Romania, while affected by an antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Nine babies at the hospital were infected with the Serratia Marcescens bacteria, and six deaths were recorded in the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]