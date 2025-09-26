EBRD Revises Romania's 2025 GDP Growth Forecast Down To 0.9% From 1.6% Previously

EBRD Revises Romania's 2025 GDP Growth Forecast Down To 0.9% From 1.6% Previously. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised Romania’s economic growth forecast for 2025 downwards to 0.9%, which is lower by 0.7 percentage points (pp) than its 1.6% projection in May 2025, according to the bank's 'Regional Economic Prospects' report released on Sept 25. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]