September 29, 2025

German retailer Kaufland to open 10-15 stores per year in Romania and Moldova
German retailer Kaufland is targeting a sustained pace of 10–15 new stores annually and a network of 250 stores in Romania and the Republic of Moldova by 2030 (from 193 currently), Valer Hanca?, Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs at Kaufland Romania, told Profit.ro. Most of the (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Digital Auto Platform Carfix Gets EUR1.25M Investment From Catalyst Romania The Carfix platform, a digital ecosystem for the automotive industry, has attracted a EUR1.25 million investment from venture capital firm Catalyst Romania to expand its operations locally and across Europe.

Hidroelectrica Revises 2025 Estimates Downwards Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest electricity generation company in Romania and one of the most profitable companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has revised its 2025 budget downwards, adjusting both revenue and profit.

Prefera Foods Logs RON1.8M Loss In H1/2025 Canned food manufacturer Prefera Food, owner of the "Capricii si Delicii" and "de Azi" brands, reported net loss of RON1.82 million for the first half of 2025, similar to a loss of RON1.83 million in the same period of 2024, per financial data published by the company.

Unirea Shopping Center Switches To Loss In H1/2025 After 26% Drop In Turnover Unirea Shopping Center (stock symbol: SCDM), a company that manages two shopping centers in the cities of Brasov and Bucharest, reported net loss of RON182,000 for the first half of 2025, compared to profit of RON737,000 in the same period of 2024, per financial data published at the Bucharest (…)

Romania's Antitrust Body Greenlights Acquisition Of Agrifirm By UBM Grain Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction through which UBM Grain Zrt. intends to acquire Agrifirm Magyarország Zrt.

Grup Serban Holding Reports RON148M Consolidated Turnover For H1/2025, Down 37% YoY Grup Serban Holding (stock symbol: GSH), a Romanian-held group of firms operating in agriculture and food industry, ended the first half of 2025 with a consolidated turnover of RON147.6 million, down 37% against the same period of 2024, per the company's half-yearly financial report.

European Bank For Reconstruction And Development Approves New Country Strategy For Romania The Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has approved a new Country Strategy for Romania which will guide the Bank’s investment and policy engagement in the country during the next five years.

 


