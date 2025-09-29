Romania sees season's first snow on Transf?g?r??an, other mountain areas as temperatures drop

Romania sees season's first snow on Transf?g?r??an, other mountain areas as temperatures drop. Romania recorded the season's first snowfall in several mountain areas on Monday morning, September 29, including the scenic Transf?g?r??an highway, as colder weather settled across the country. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) also issued a weather advisory valid for this week, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]