Ia?i hospital management dismissed after six Romanian children die from infections

Ia?i hospital management dismissed after six Romanian children die from infections. Romania’s health minister, Alexandru Rogobete, announced on Saturday, September 27, that he requested the dismissal of the leadership of the Ia?i Public Health Directorate and of the Emergency Clinical Hospital for Children "St. Mary," after six children admitted to the ICU died due to infection (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]