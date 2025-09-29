Romgaz faces transformational years ahead, but stock growth potential is limited in the short term - Wood&Co report

Romgaz faces transformational years ahead, but stock growth potential is limited in the short term - Wood&Co report. Romania’s state-backed gas giant Romgaz (BVB: SNG) is standing at a crossroads that could reshape its future, according to a new analysis by investment bank Wood&Company published on BVB Research Hub. The firm maintained its “Hold” recommendation on Romgaz shares, with a raised price target (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]