Sphera Franchise Group Proposes Distribution of Dividends with around 3% Yield from 2024 Undistributed Profit. The board of directors of food service group Sphera Franchise Group has convened the ordinary general meeting of shareholders for November 5, when they will vote on the distribution of dividends from 2024 undistributed net profit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]