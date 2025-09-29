Hotel fire claims the lives of two foreign workers in Romania’s Prahova County

Hotel fire claims the lives of two foreign workers in Romania’s Prahova County. A fire broke out at a hotel in T?t?rani, Prahova County, on Monday, September 29, claiming the lives of two foreign workers. The hotel had been closed by safety inspectors precisely because it did not meet fire safety conditions, and the workers were there to bring the building up to code. Once (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]