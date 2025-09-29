Romania wins gold at 8+1 mixed event during World Rowing Championships in Shanghai

Romania wins gold at 8+1 mixed event during World Rowing Championships in Shanghai. Romania won the gold medal in the first mixed 8+1 rowing event on Sunday, September 28, on the last day of the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai, China. The crew made up of Magdalena Rusu, Maria Lehaci, Andrada Moro?anu, Florin Lehaci, Florin Arteni, Ciprian Tudos?, ?tefan Berariu, Simona (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]