Western Romania: Re?i?a funicular system to be reconverted within New European Bauhaus project

Western Romania: Re?i?a funicular system to be reconverted within New European Bauhaus project. The Re?i?a funicular system will be reconverted through a New European Bauhaus project and turned into a space for pedestrians and cyclists, with cultural, touristic, and urban mobility purposes. The cable railway system has been inactive for 30 years. Built at the beginning of the 1960s to (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]