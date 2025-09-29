Romanian blind football team wins first place at the Cup of Central European Cities 2025

Romanian blind football team wins first place at the Cup of Central European Cities 2025. Romania's blind football team, representing the municipality of Bucharest, won first place at the Central European Cities Cup, held in Prague from September 26 to 28. The national team won the trophy for the first time. To get first place, Romania defeated the teams from Lodz (Poland) 4–0,