Nuclearelectrica Selects Concelex To Expand Spent Fuel Interim Storage Facility At Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant

Nuclearelectrica Selects Concelex To Expand Spent Fuel Interim Storage Facility At Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. Romanian construction company Concelex, in partnership with local construction firm Bog’Art, has been selected by state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica to carry out complex works at the Spent Fuel Interim Storage (DICA) facility at Romania's sole Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Cernavoda. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]