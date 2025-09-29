Simtel Team Signs EUR43M Contract For Photovoltaic Park And BESS In Sebes, Alba County

Simtel Team Signs EUR43M Contract For Photovoltaic Park And BESS In Sebes, Alba County. Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), an engineering and technology group and one of the national leaders in the field of renewable energy, signed a contract worth EUR43 million, excluding VAT, (RON218 million) with Hepa Energy S.R.L., a company owned by a lead company from Israel, Simtel informed its (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]