Grup Serban Holding Reports RON148M Consolidated Turnover For H1/2025, Down 37% YoY. Grup Serban Holding (stock symbol: GSH), a Romanian-held group of firms operating in agriculture and food industry, ended the first half of 2025 with a consolidated turnover of RON147.6 million, down 37% against the same period of 2024, per the company's half-yearly financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]