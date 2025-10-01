Bucharest Stock Exchange shareholders approve investment in new Moldovan exchange
Oct 1, 2025
Bucharest Stock Exchange shareholders approve investment in new Moldovan exchange.
The shareholders of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB: BVB) approved on September 29 the participation in the share capital of a newly planned stock exchange in the Republic of Moldova, the institution announced. BVB will contribute EUR 400,000 during the establishment phase of the project, (…)
