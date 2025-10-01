Volume of building permits in Romania, particularly for non-residential projects, up in January-August



Volume of building permits in Romania, particularly for non-residential projects, up in January-August.

The number of building permits for residential units rose by 4.4% y/y to 24,821 in January-August, while the permits issued for non-residential projects over the same period of time cover a total surface area 21.9% larger compared to the area authorised for construction in the same period last (…)