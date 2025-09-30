 
September 30, 2025

Catalyst Romania invests €1.25 million in Carfix - the digital ecosystem that reduces vehicle-related costs by up to 60%
Catalyst Romania invests €1.25 million in Carfix - the digital ecosystem that reduces vehicle-related costs by up to 60%.

Carfix, the SaaS platform that interconnects insurers, brokers, auto repair shops, dealers, leasing companies, and end-users into a 100% online ecosystem, announces the closing of a strategic €1.25 million investment from Catalyst Romania, one of the most prominent Venture Capital funds in the (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Car Market Picks Up Speed In September, Registrations Rise 39% The Romanian car market recorded its best growth rate in recent months in September, with a 39% increase compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA).

Fiscal Council Says New Budget Coordinates Are Compatible With Budget Deficit Of 8.4% Of GDP In 2025 Romania's Fiscal Council believes the new budget coordinates, following the revision proposed by the Government, are compatible with a budget deficit of around 8.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, and the revenue target can be considered plausible, on the whole.

Digi's Spanish subsidiary completes EUR300M investment in expanding FTTH network in Andalusia Telecommunications operator Digi Communications notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its Spanish subsidiary, Digi Spain Telecom, had completed the EUR300 million investment in developing a fiber optics network (FTTH – fiber to the home) covering 2.5 million homes in Andalusia, the most (…)

Vodafone And Digi Announce Completion Of Telekom Romania Mobile Acquisition Vodafone Romania on Wednesday announced the completion of the acquisition of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications, which means the former fixed telephony monopoly Romtelecom will disappear completely and the number of major local communications market actors will go down from four to three.

Through a buyback operation of 4.86% of its share capital, EVERGENT Investments continues to return value to its shareholders in 2026 The Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments SA convenes the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meetings of Shareholders for October 29/30, 2025. All shareholders registered in the shareholder registry on the reference date of October 16, 2025, are invited to the two Meetings. “We propose a (…)

STIRIXIS Group Honored with Two Awards at the International Property Awards 2025 STIRIXIS Group, the internationally awarded Greek company specializing in strategic design with more than 850 projects in 29 countries, continues to set new standards by receiving two prestigious distinctions at the International Property Awards 2025. STIRIXIS Entertainment: Village Cinemas at (…)

How to make or break the success of a solar park investment Is the secret of a solar park’s efficiency hidden in the sun? No, it’s in the panels. Every percentage point of efficiency, every day saved in execution, translates into millions for investors. In a fast-moving market like Romania, where renewables are scaling at record speed, panel choice goes (…)

 


