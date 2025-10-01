Growth of the video game development industry in Romania: studios generated a turnover of over €343 million last year



Bucharest, September 29, 2025 – RBJ – In 2024, the Romanian game development industry recorded a turnover of €343.16 million, according to the report conducted by RGDA (the Romanian Game Developers Association) and Banca Transilvania. This confirms the sector’s positive momentum, with the 2024 (…)