Romania to quickly set up production of defensive drones with Ukraine, minister says. Romania and Ukraine hope to quickly set up a joint production of defensive drones for domestic, EU, and NATO use, foreign minister Oana Toiu said during an interview with Reuters. The initiative, announced earlier this month, is even more needed considering the incursions made by Russian drones (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]