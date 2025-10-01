Hidroelectrica Awards Maintenance Services Contract To Vestas For Crucea Nord Wind Farm Turbines
Oct 1, 2025
Hidroelectrica (stock symbol: H2O), the largest electricity generation company in Romania and one of the most profitable companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has awarded a RON99 million maintenance services contract to the company Vestas CEU Romania SRL for wind turbines at the Crucea Nord (…)
